During Haryana poll campaign, Mayawati hits out at BJP, Congress

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that the condition of farmers and other people in Haryana was not good and the wrong policies of the BJP and the Congress were responsible for it.

She was speaking an election rally in Radaur here ahead of the state assembly poll on October 21. The BSP is fighting the election independently.

“Farmers, poor people, labourers, traders and other sections are facing problems. The condition of farmers and a few other sections is not good,” she said.

She blamed both the BJP and the Congress, alleging that “because of their wrong economic policies, poverty, unemployment and inflation have gone up”.

She accused political parties of making big promises to people at the time of polls, but forgetting about them after coming to power.

“Be it the Congress, the BJP or regional parties, when they come to power they forget about the promises made by them to farmers. They forget about other sections,” she claimed.

“They woo people with sops, but when polls are over, they forget about their promises. Don’t be misled by their manifestos,” she said.

She alleged that both ruling BJP and previous Congress regime’s policies were aimed at benefitting rich industrialists.

“After coming to power, they do not frame policies for the benefit of common people but only those which benefit rich industrialists,” she charged.

The BSP leader also alleged that whether the BJP has been in power in Haryana or the Congress, the Dalits have been “exploited” by both the parties.