Durga puja symbolises victory of good over evil: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended Durga Puja greetings to the people of the country, saying the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and strengthens the belief that ultimately truth and justice prevail. He also said that this festival, celebrated at the onset of winter, is also an expression of India’s culture and social amity. “Durga Puja symbolises the victory of good over evil.

The puja also strengthens the belief that ultimately truth and justice prevail. This belief inspires us to follow the path of honesty, truth and justice,” Kovind said in a message. The president said that by doing so, people will succeed in taking the benefits of development to even the most deprived sections of society. “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I convey greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad.

Let us celebrate this festival with full fervour, enthusiasm and harmony,” he said.