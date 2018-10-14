Durga Puja: Biman Bose attacks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for inauguration spree, spends

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose on Sunday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for going on an “inauguration spree” of Durga pujas, and criticised her government’s expenditure over the annual immersion carnival held on Red Road.

The state is reeling under a “crisis-like” situation and common people are burdened with economic issues, while Banerjee is busy organising the Red Road Carnival, Bose told reporters after a Left Front meeting here.

Seventy-five Durga Puja committees will participate in this year’s ‘Durga Puja Bisarjon (Immersion) Carnival’, which the CM has asserted as an event to showcase the tourism potential of Bengal.

Bose also took exception to the Durga pujas Banerjee has been inaugurating in the last few days.

“She has embarked on an inauguration spree three days before the start of ‘Devi Paksha’ (Mahalaya). This had never happened in the past.

“She is inaugurating Durga pujas and taking part in festivities while people are getting arrested for participating in a democratic movement,” he said, alleging that a student was held by police on October 10 for protesting against the government.

He said 17 Left Front partners have decided to organise demonstrations against spiralling fuel prices after the Durga Puja festival gets over.

Bose added that party activists will demonstrate in front of every petrol pump in West Bengal on October 30.