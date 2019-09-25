Durga Puja 2019: Don’t allow outside vehicles in CR Park after 5 pm from October 6-8, AAP MLA suggests police

The suggestions were made during a meeting between Bharadwaj and police officials, which was also attended by representatives of RWAs and Durga Puja samitis. (Representational image: PTI)

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday suggested the Delhi Police not to allow outside vehicles in south Delhi’s CR Park area after 5 pm during the last three days of Durga Puja that is October 6 to 8. Bharadwaj suggested police that only residents should be allowed to take their vehicles inside CR Park with special stickers. “We have suggested these measures to local police officials and they will take a reasonable call over the suggestions,” the Greater Kailash MLA, under whose jurisdiction CR Park falls, said in a statement.

He said police officials assured him that they will take a call on the suggestions. The suggestions were made during a meeting between Bharadwaj and police officials, which was also attended by representatives of RWAs and Durga Puja samitis. During the meeting, the AAP MLA also talked about the incident where a woman journalist was injured while resisting a snatching bid in CR Park. Police have assured that a probe is underway in the matter and some suspects are also being questioned, Bharadwaj said.