Durga Puja 2018 in Kolkata: Loneliness of the elderly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmaavat’ among themes

Among the myriad Durga pujas of the city, two prominent puja committees have planned loneliness of the elderly and setting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film ‘Padmaavat’ as the theme of their films. In another puja, the deity would be kept on a chariot made of 20 tonnes of silver. ‘Shikorer Tane'(The Call of the Roots) is the theme of Shibmandiar Puja Committee that would focus on the plight of the elderly people whose children have left them for greener pasture, said Partha Ghosh, one of the organisers of the south Kolkata puja.

“We have seen how the elderly lead a lonely life after their children leave them behind and settle outside the city or the country. These people don’t have anyone to look after them,” Ghosh said. Sree Bhumi Sporting Club authorities have selected the the period film Padmavaat as their theme. “We will recreate the Chittorgarh Fort, the setting of the film, and the ambience,” Sujit Bose said on behalf of the puja committee.

He said the models inside the pandal will don the costumes worn by the characters of the film. Bose said illumination from Chandernagore, famous for its unique lighting designs, will help in creating the ambience. In the puja of Santosh Mitra Square in the central part of the city, a chariot made of 20 tonnes of silver will draw the crowd, the organisers hope. The chariot will be 60 feet high and 40 feet wide, puja committee president Pradip Ghosh said.

“The chariot, equal to a middle-sized apartment building, will have intricate silver artwork on its inside and outside walls,” Ghosh said. The silver work was being done by a reputed city-based jewellery brand. This year the four-day Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bengal, will start on October 16.