‘Dui Hazaar Uneesh, BJP Finish’: Mamata Banerjee’s war cry for 2019, a clarion call for opposition unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for oppressing regional satraps like BSP, RJD, SP and Congress. Banerjee also said that some of the CPM goons are now working for the BJP in the state.

“Dui Hazaar Uneesh, BJP Finish,” Mamata said while addressing a rally on the occasion of foundation day of her party Trinamool Congress’ students wing. Under Modi government, the country is facing “more than Emergency as the people don’t even have the right to speak,” Banerjee said.

“From now on we should raise the slogan of ousting the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further added that BJP government is ‘disturbing’ regional leaders like Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin, Lalu Prasad Prasad. “Otherwise, how will they remain in power … They are also trying to stop us (TMC) since we raise our voice from Bengal,” Banerjee said at the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad rally.

Banerjee said that BJP will be given a befitting reply it challenges the TMC. Banerjee also downplayed saffron party’s improved tally in the state. She said that the party had won just a few seats in the panchayat election in the erstwhile Maoist hotbed of Jangalmahal by resorting to politics of killing.

Levelling grave allegations, Banerjee said that BJP used central paramilitary forces to put pressure on people to vote in its favour.

Banerjee has been at the forefront of an anti-BJP alliance before 2019. The WB chief minister has been locking horns with the ruling dispensation over the issue of NRC, crackdown at regional parties by central agencies etc.

The top opposition leaders, on the other hand, have shown a tendency to unite against the BJP. While Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have already forged alliance in recently concluded by polls, NCP’s Sharad Pawar have offered to mediate between the parties which have differences.