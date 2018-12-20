Dubai-Singapore flight lands in Chennai after medical emergency

After the flight landed in the early hours, emergency medical teams attended on him following which the 48-year old passenger was rushed to a corporate hospital. (Representational Image)

A Singapore-bound private airline flight from Dubai made an unscheduled landing at the airport here Thursday after a passenger complained of chest pain, airport officials said.

Read | Going to finalise deal for that ready-to-move-in flat? You may still have to shell out a few lakhs more

After the flight landed in the early hours, emergency medical teams attended on him following which the 48-year old passenger was rushed to a corporate hospital, the sources said.

The flight resumed its journey later, they added.