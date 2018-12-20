Dubai-Singapore flight lands in Chennai after medical emergency

A Singapore-bound private airline flight from Dubai made an unscheduled landing at the airport in Chennai on Thursday after a passenger complained of chest pain, airport officials said.
After the flight landed in the early hours, emergency medical teams attended on him following which the 48-year old passenger was rushed to a corporate hospital, the sources said.
The flight resumed its journey later, they added.
