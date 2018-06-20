DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi pulled up by Prakash Javadekar for tardiness in teacher recruitment

Tyagi, who was the Dean and professor of the faculty of legal studies at South Asian University, was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Delhi University in March 2016 for a term of 5 years.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar is reportedly unhappy with Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi for his laxity in work. As per an Indian Express report, Javadekar is miffed with Tyagi due to little progress made in the teacher recruitment process. The Vice-Chancellor has not been able to recruit the required number of teachers despite Delhi High Court’s order of 2016 and the ministry’s repeated reminders thereafter.

Various reports suggest that the central university continues to reel under an acute teacher shortage. Many of the departments in the varsity are being run by ad hoc faculty for years. Javadekar stunned all when he publicly expressed his unhappiness with the pace of work in DU last week. Later, Javadekar held a meeting with Tyagi, where he is learnt to have pulled up the V-C for his tardiness.

As per some reports, around 22 DU colleges don’t have a permanent principal, while almost 4,000 teaching posts are vacant.

Similar is the case with the top brass. Tyagi, who completed two years on March 10, is yet to form a permanent team of officials. These posts include a full time pro-V-C, Dean of Colleges, and Proctor, The Sunday Guardian reports.

Tyagi, who was the Dean and professor of the faculty of legal studies at South Asian University, was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Delhi University in March 2016 for a term of 5 years.

On the other hand, Prakash Javadekar is eyeing his target to come up with a new education policy for the counrty by the end of this year. In an another press conference, Javadekar listed increased autonomy for higher education institutions, enhanced focus on innovation and research, and changes in no-detention policy as among the major initiatives taken by the HRD Ministry during the four years of the NDA government.