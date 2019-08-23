DU statue row: Uddhav Thackeray bats for ‘public beating’ of those who disrespect Veer Savarkar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

Days, after the controversy broke out following the installation of a bust of VD Savarkar along with Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, has said that those who don’t believe in Veer Savarkar must be beaten in public.”People who don’t believe in Veer Savarkar must be beaten in public because they won’t realise the struggle and importance of Veer Savarkar in India’s independence. Even Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar in the past,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

His statement comes days after Akhil Bharatiya Vidhya Parishad (ABVP), a student wing of the RSS, installed the statue of the three in Delhi University’s north campus, drawing criticism from several quarters. On Thursday, NSUI said it blackened the bust of Veer Savarkar, while garlanding statues of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose installed alongside it. Reacting to the incident, ABVP termed it as a “heinous act”.

Apart from the NSUI, the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA) also slammed the ABVP’s move to install Savarkar’s bust near Arts Faculty earlier this week. The NSUI in a press conference earlier said that a “mercy petition seeker” like Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal “great freedom fighters” like Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose.

“Apart from being a mercy seeker, V D Savarkar was implicated in the murder conspiracy of The Father of the Nation, Shri Mahatma Gandhi. Savarkar opposed the quit India movement and hence was always working for his British masters,” the statement by NSUI read.

At least 20 NSUI activists, around midnight, blackened the bust of Savarkar and offered a shoe chain to it, the student wing of the Congress said. Slogans like “Bhagat Singh and Bose amar rahe (long live)” were also raised.

“How could they have put the bust of Savarkar alongside Bose and Bhagat Singh, that too overnight. We had to take the matter in our hands. The university administration has been silent about the issue. The varsity is working at the behest of ABVP, the child unit of RSS,” NSUI Delhi wing president Akshay Lakra was quoted by PTI as saying.