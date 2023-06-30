‘DU not just a university, but a movement’: PM Modi at varsity’s centenary celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations in the national capital and also laid the foundation stone of three buildings, including the Delhi University Computer Centre, and launched two coffee table books on the University.

Upon completion of 100 years, Delhi University (DU) conducted a valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations where PM Modi was the chief guest.

While addressing the gathering at the event, PM Modi said, “Delhi University not merely a university but a movement…This university has lived every moment and given life to every moment…India was at the peak of happiness and prosperity when the universities like Nalanda existed here…When India had institutions like Takshila, the country’s science guided the world…during that time India had a big share in global GDP…but 100s of years of slavery destroyed its education centres and stalled the country’s growth.”

The prime minister spoke about the significance of the central university as well as shared his experience of arriving at the event via Delhi Metro, which he took earlier in the day amid tight security.

“Delhi University earlier had just three colleges….today there are over 90 colleges that are part of the institution….more girls study at DU than boys….likewise, India’s gender ratio has improved a lot….this means that the deeper the roots of academic institutions in the country would result in the branches of a country that touch greater heights,” PM Modi said.

Citing rise in the number of institutions like IIT and IIM, he said, “”Today many universities and colleges are being built across India. In the last few years, the number of educational institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT, AIIMS have continuously grown…. they will form the building blocks of New India…In 2014, there were only 12 Indian Universities in the QS World Ranking…. now that number is 45….the education institutes of India are making a mark in the world.”

PM Modi further said, “There was a time when the students prioritised placements before enrolling in an educational institution… But today, the youth does not want to confine themselves solely to that path…they want to do something new… and set their own limits.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined the centenary celebrations of DU with PM Modi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to reach the venue.

On his way, he was also seen interacting and having a banter with students of Delhi University.