DU harassment incident: Protesting students detained, AAP blames L-G for ‘poor’ law and order

A day after students at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women alleged that several men scaled college walls and harassed them during their two-day college fest ‘Shruti’, the Delhi Police detained protesting students who demonstrated outside the college, reported ANI.

Visuals showed the women being dragged and taken to the police van.

The issue was also raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, and blamed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the “poor” law and order situation in Delhi.

MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam asked the L-G to step down if he cannot handle the law and order in Delhi. “The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) does not take action in matters relating to him, but interferes in the government’s work,” he alleged.

Seven people have been arrested for trespassing in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express.

Sagar Singh Khalsi, DCP (North), said, “Artist Asees Kaur was to perform today, and there was a massive crowd near the gate. Around 3 pm, some overzealous students hurried to enter the college. Some of the students fell down and got injured.”

He added that an FIR was registered and seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Photos shared by students showed four men standing, as another man can be seen scaling the college wall. The students also alleged that the administration had locked the hostel inmates in response to the incident.

A similar incident was reported from Miranda House College last year.