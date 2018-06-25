DU admissions done? From luxury abodes with 5-star facilities to basic low-rent PGs, the different options for students in Delhi

A basic DU hostel room (Facebook / duhostel)

All set to begin your new innings in the national capital? If you are already done with the complexities of the admissions process and have now set sight on how you would like to spend your next three years, and beyond in Delhi, accommodation is sure to be playing on top of your mind as well as your parents. Every year around the admission season, Delhi stands witness to an influx of thousands of students from across the country.

Many property owners around the North Campus of Delhi University have seized this opportunity to create a business, and so have the students of Delhi University. A start-up launched by four such students from the Ramjas College provides lodging to new students which not only includes housing and food but also gym facilities and unlimited soft drinks.

The Indian Express has reported that the start-up ‘YourShell’, that started with a Rs 35 lakh grant from the Government of India in 2016, amassed Rs 8 lakhs in just 22 days this year. Its founders started their career as ‘aggregators’. Aggregators are the students who direct newcomers to certain PGs, and get 15 days of rent from the PG owners and managers in return.

Many homeowners in the North Campus area are giving out their properties on rent to ‘PG managers’ and living elsewhere. Bobby Grover, a property dealer, told IE that, “Value of a 100-sq yard property has increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore in just a year, and there is tremendous competition among PG managers,” who are planning to create more and more ‘luxury PGs’ around that area.

Many of these ‘luxury PGs’ are now offering four buffet meals a day, gyms, unlimited soft drinks and hot beverages, medical facilities, and recreation areas with pool tables, Playstations, table-tennis courts and even swimming pools. The students are spending up to Rs 25,000 per month, for a single bed in a double-seater room to avail these facilities.

“We found that there is a section of students who would pay for these comforts, especially because even when they were living in more basic accommodation, they would end up spending close to Rs 15,000 a month on ordering food they like,” said Renu Kalra, who started one such PG two years ago. She also predicts that many small local players might as well back out, due to the rising demand of such PGs.

However, Paro Tomar, a student, cites another reason. “My parents put me up in a ‘luxury’ PG even though the cost was steep because they believe it guarantees greater security than a casually-run one.”

Many other ventures like Stanza Living and Placio have also come to the market. Placio co-founder, Rohit Pateira informed IE, “Student accommodation is a huge market worth millions, in Delhi – but there is a serious trust deficit among customers. That is what we are bringing into it is organisation.”

However, there are still places in Satya Niketan, near the south campus that are offering budget stays by offering AC rooms for Rs 6,000-Rs 9,000 per month and many PGs in Gur Mandi village near North Campus are offering basic accommodation for Rs 3000 per month. “Everyone has increased their price by at least a thousand rupees,” informed Karandeep Singh, a broker from the area.