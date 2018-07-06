DU admissions: College staff deals with vegetable seller’s daughter who had no money to pay tuition fees. Their story has gone viral!

Bharati college is considered as one of the top women’s colleges in West Delhi. (Image: Website/ Delhi University)

Amid the huge hue and cry over the high percentage and processes involved in the in the ongoing admissions in Delhi University comes a story of how the faculty and administration staff at a college came forward to help a poor student pay her tuition fees. It was on Wednesday that a girl approached the admissions office of Janakpuri’s Bharati college expressing her inability to pay the tuition fee despite qualifying on all other fronts.

According to Nandini Sen, a professor at the college, the girl had lost her father and her mother worked as a vegetable seller. Her mother is also suffering from an illness. In a Facebook post that has now gone viral, the professor added that a colleague handling her admission form approached Nalini Sen for help. What happened next should inspire a lot of us to reach out and do our bit for those in need.

Nalini wrote that college’s Principal was the first person who reached for her purse. Within half an hour, college authorities called the girl’s mother to college and issued a one-line instruction: “We are there to help. Please don’t stop your daughter’s education.”

The story has gone viral on social media.

READ NALINI SEN’S FULL FACEBOOK POST HERE

Bharati college is considered as one of the top women’s colleges in West Delhi. The college offers instruction in eleven disciplines in the Arts and Social Sciences and students can opt for honours courses in 8 of them. The College also offers a Master’s course in Hindi. The college also has very active NSS (National Service Scheme) and NCC (National Cadet Corps) cell.