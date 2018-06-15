DU Admission 2018: Admit Card released at du.ac.in, check how to download

Delhi University has released the admit cards for UG (undergraduate) and PG (postgraduate) courses on June 14 and candidates can download the same from du.ac.in, the official website of Delhi University ( representative image PTI )

DU Admission 2018 Admit Card: Students looking for admission to Delhi University, take not e.Delhi University has released the admit cards for UG (undergraduate) and PG (postgraduate) courses on June 14 and candidates can download the same from du.ac.in, the official website of Delhi University. Information will also be sent on the candidates’ email ids.

The registration process which DU started on May 15, 2018 ended on June 7, 2018. Delhi University will start conducting its entrance examination to various courses from June 17 and this will continue till June 26, 2018. The first cut-off list of most of the colleges is likely to be released on June 19.

Online Test:

This year, DU will be conducting online entrance test for MPhil and Ph.D. courses. For undergraduate courses, online tests will be held for Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis; Bachelor in Elementary Education; Bachelor in Music; courses offered by the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC); and the five-year integrated programme of the Delhi School of Journalism

Applicants should carry a print out of their admit card and an identity card (Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter’s identity card, passport or college identity) for verification.

Steps to download the admit card:

-Go to the official website admission.du.ac.in

-Click on Undergraduate Admission 2018

-Download details, check mail for further information

-Take a print out of the admit card

According to varsity’s admission portal, the maximum number of applicants for admission to undergraduate courses are from the national capital followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan. There are 50 PG courses in DU for which entrance test is held to fill 50 percent seats in each course while the remaining 50 percent is reserved for direct admission for Delhi University students. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women are 1,34,297 and other applicants 29, The Indian Express reported.