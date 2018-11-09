DTC offers free ride to women on Bhai Dooj

November 9, 2018

Women in the national capital will be able to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation buses on Bhai Dooj, according to a statement.

The DTC will not charged fares from women commuters in both AC and non-AC buses in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, the corporation said in a statement.

Women in the national capital will be able to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation buses on Bhai Dooj, according to a statement. On Friday women will keep a fast for the wellbeing of their brothers. It is celebrated a day after Diwali. The DTC will not charged fares from women commuters in both AC and non-AC buses in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, the corporation said in a statement.

“It has also made sufficient arrangements to manage the rush of passengers on the day.With the initiative of Delhi Government, DTC has decided to allow free travelling of lady commuters in DTC’s city and NCR buses on the occasion of Bhai-Dooj festival on November 9,” it stated.

The corporation provides free ride to women passengers on Bhai Dooj every year.

