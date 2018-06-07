DTC driver’s son tops CBSE class 12 exam; Delhi Transport Corporation felicitates him

The Chief Managing Director (CMD) of DTC handed over a commendation letter to Prince and congratulated him and his parents for his remarkable success, a DTC statement said. (Representative image: IE)

Prince Kumar, who topped the Science stream in Delhi government schools in CBSE class 12 examination, was felicitated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) today. Prince, the son of DTC bus driver Manoj Kumar, had scored 97 per cent marks in the examination. The Chief Managing Director (CMD) of DTC handed over a commendation letter to Prince and congratulated him and his parents for his remarkable success, a DTC statement said.

Two other DTC employees were also felicitated at a small function here for saving life of a senior citizen from some miscreants. Bus driver Surinder and conductor Manjeet Singh had saved the life of the senior citizen last month. They had also managed to catch one of the miscreants despite being attacked with a knife.