​​​
  3. DTC approves procurement of 1,000 low-floor AC buses

DTC approves procurement of 1,000 low-floor AC buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) today approved procurement of 1,000 low-floor air conditioned buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

By: | Published: August 28, 2018 10:13 PM
DTC. (PTI)

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) today approved procurement of 1,000 low-floor air conditioned buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. He said the proposal will soon be tabled before the Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for its nod.

“The DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses. The Cabinet approval will now be sought,” Gahlot tweeted.
At present, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under Cluster scheme.

Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the DTC. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport needs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top