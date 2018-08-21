Drunken driving menace: Asked to take alcohol test, drunk MNC exec, air hostess thrash Gurgaon traffic cops; land up in jail

Both were driving in an inebriated state when they were asked to stop by traffic cops on MG Road on Sunday night.

In a shocking and bizarre instance of flouting traffic rules, a youth and a woman were arrested for allegedly assaulting traffic policemen in Gurgaon when they were asked to step out of their car and take the breath analyser test. According to a Times of India report, the youth is an executive working with a multi-national company (MNC) and the woman is an air hostess employed with a private airlines.

Both were driving in an inebriated state when they were asked to stop by traffic cops on MG Road on Sunday night. Enraged by this, they attacked the cops. Both of them have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a court in Gurgaon. The MNC worker has been identified as Dhanajay Johri while the lady has been identified as Nikki Tiwari. Both of them are in their 20s. While Johri lives in Janakpuri, Tiwari resides at DLF Phase-4.

Police said that incident took place at 1 am when the accused’s Verna car was stopped by police and the two were asked to undergo the test. Both Johri and Tiwari refused and an argument started. Subsequently, they hit two to three cops, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sector 29 police station Sandeep was quoted as saying by TOI. According to police spokesperson, both of them had consumed alcohol above the stipulated limit and were booked under IPC sections 332, 353, 186, 189 and 34. Their car was seized.

Gurgaon, which comes under Haryana, has witnessed a spate of such incidents in recent past. Earlier, this year the Haryana government had said that it would consider making drunken driving, which results in the death of the victim, a non-bailable offence to keep a check on the increasing number of road accidents. Responding to concerns raised by Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal that drunk drivers, who cause accidents, often escape with minor punishment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma assured the member that the state government will consider making drunken driving a non-bailable offence. Dalal had said that the state should frame its own law to make provisions of harsher punishment for those caught driving in a drunken state and causing fatal accidents.