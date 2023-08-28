WATCH Video | Drunk woman in Gujarat slaps, abuses cops; arrested

High drama was witnessed on the streets of Gujarat’s Vadodara when a woman in an inebriated state created a ruckus on Sunday night. The woman was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in the wee hours of Sunday when her car hit another vehicle. On being confronted by police officers, she resisted arrest and got into an altercation with them.

(Warning: Abusive language used, viewers’ discretion is advised)

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media that show the woman verbally abusing and misbehaving with the cops. She was also seen hitting and attacking several male police officers as a woman cop tried hard to stop her.

On multiple occasions, she was seen pushing cops and daring them to touch her. Additional female police officers were later called in order to control her. The drunk woman also got into an altercation with them. Meanwhile, several bystanders captured the incident.

After the drama went on for a while, the female cops finally managed to get her into the police jeep and left. The woman was arrested, however, her identity is yet to be ascertained, NDTV reported.

A case has been filed against her for drunk driving, creating a ruckus, and obstructing a government employee from performing their duties.

Notably, liquor is still being illegally sold and consumed in Gujarat even though alcohol has been banned in the state.