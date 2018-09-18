Drunk, naked Chinese nationals ram SUV into another car in Meerut, detained

The Chinese nationals visited Meerut and had meetings with a local meat exporter. The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) has started an investigation into the matter.

Two Chinese nationals have been detained after their SUV hit another car in Meerut on Sunday night. The accident resulted in one person being injured. Both accused are Chinese nationals and have been detained, Times of India reported.

Both the Chinese nationals were in an inebriated condition when they met with the accident. What caused a flutter on the road was that they were also naked at the time of the incident, according to the TOI report. According to police, both of them hail from Hunan province. They were staying at Mangal Pandey Nagar at a rented house. They were travelling in a white SUV which was also seized by police, as per the TOI report.

The Chinese nationals visited Meerut and had meetings with a local meat exporter. The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) has started an investigation into the matter. The Uttar Pradesh police have also informed the Chinese embassy in Delhi of the incident.

Earlier in January, four foreign tourists, including three Russians and a German, were critically injured after their car collided with a stationary truck amid dense fog on the Agra Expressway.

Last month, three people, including a BJP leader, were killed in Hamirpur district when their vehicle collided with a private bus, police said. At least 24 people sustained serious injuries in the accident, they said. Shailendra Shukla (49), regional vice-president of BJP’s Kanpur-Bundelkhand region, along with two others died on the spot, he said.