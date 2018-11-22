‘Drunk’ man forces Indigo flight to abort takeoff at Delhi’s IGI airport

‘Drunk’ man forces Indigo flight to abort takeoff at IGI (Representative image)

An Indigo flight 6E- 767 was forced to return from the taxiway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night after it faced disruption while taking off to Hyderabad from the terminal. According to airport officials, a drunk passenger on board refused to follow the flight crew’s instructions and fought with them. Following the incident, the airline was forced to call CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel, after which he was briefly detained. The airline has not yet filed an official complaint with the police.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior CISF officer said that they received a call at around 11:30 pm that a passenger was creating ruckus onboard. The official added that the accused had declined to cooperate with the crew’s instructions. The official took the accused to the domestic airport police station for further legal action.

“We were told that IndiGo flight 6E-767, bound for Hyderabad, returned from taxiway with 175 passengers onboard. We rushed our men to the plane and the passenger was offloaded. Another man, who was accompanying the passenger, voluntarily got off the aircraft,” the CISF officer said.

In a similar incident on November 14, 2018, a drunk Irish woman was arrested from an Air India flight in London for rowdy behaviour after being denied more wine.

On September 9, 2017, the civil aviation ministry had implemented India’s first no-fly list. The move was aimed to ban passengers from flying if they misbehave. The misbehaviour will be classified into three categories – a six-month ban for physical assault, three-month ban on flying for verbal abuse and a minimum of two years of ban on flying for a life-threatening situation.