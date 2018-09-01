Drunk man allegedly urinates on elderly woman’s seat in Air India flight; Jayant Sinha orders probe

The tweet prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry to seek a report from the national carrier.

In a shocking incident, a drunk man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman’s seat on an Air India flight. The incident came to light when Indrani Ghosh, daughter of the woman passenger, tweeted her mother’s ordeal on Friday evening.

“@Suresh Prabhu, @Sushma Swaraj @Air India. 30th Aug AI102 JFK to Delhi, seat36D. My mother travelling alone had to face extreme shock and trauma when a drunk passenger post dinner service fumbled across to her seat, removed his pants and urinated on her seat! Please look into urgently,” she said on Twitter.

The tweet prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry to seek a report from the national carrier. The incident took place on August 30 inside Air India flight AI 102 when it was on its way to New Delhi from New York.

The woman further accused the airlines of letting the man walk away without any action. Replying to a tweet from activist Kavita Krishnan, she said, “my mother while waiting in her wheelchair at Delhi airport (for her connecting flight), saw him (the accused passenger) walk away.”

Following the incident, MoS aviation Jayant Sinha directed Air India to follow up the matter immediately. He also asked the airlines to file a report with the ministry of aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “@airindiain please follow up immediately and report back to MoCA/DGCA. Very unfortunate that your mother had to go through this harrowing experience,” Sinha said in his tweet.