Drunk cops, no CCTV cameras: Punjab officer points out security lapses at wedding of CM’s son

A senior Punjab Police official, in a letter to the state DGP, has alleged that several uniformed cops were drunk at the wedding function of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son. He also pointed out at several security lapses at the function, following which a police officer has been suspended, reported NDTV.

Channi’s son Navjit Singh was solemnised at Sacha Dhan Sahib gurdwara on Sunday. Navjit married an engineering graduate Simrandheer Kaur, a resident of Amlala village near Derabassi, who is pursuing an MBA degree.

The letter to the DGP states that security loopholes were found at the “ladies sangeet function” organised at Arista resort in Mohali on October 8, according to the report. It revealed that several armed officials entered the venue unchecked due to

“weak checking” at the main gate.

It also alleged that lady police personnel deployed in plain clothes were seen enjoying the festivities and consuming food and beverage. Moreover, no CCTV cameras were installed to monitor VIPs when they were getting out of their vehicles, the letter stated, raising concern that anyone could have entered the venue in the guise of a VIP.

Moreover, it revealed that commandoes responsible for Channi’s security were “mostly busy watching videos on their phones”, and some security personnel entrusted with his security were found consuming alcohol.

While many political leaders were in attendance, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Sidhu, former CM Capt Amrinder Singh, and former PPCC Chief Sunil Jakhar gave it a miss.

The ‘Anand Karaj’ (religious ceremony) was held at the gurdwara in the afternoon. Akal Takht acting Jathedar Harpreet Singh also attended the wedding and performed ardas for the couple. He later partook langar with the couple.

Among the attendees were Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and O P Soni, Cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Randeep Singh Nabha.

A number of stars from the Punjabi film and music industry also attended the wedding, including Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, who had fought the 2017 Assembly election on AAP ticket, and popular singer Sidhu Moosewala.