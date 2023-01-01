scorecardresearch
Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized from Navi Mumbai house, 16 Nigerians held

“The seized stock comprises ganja, charas, heroin and methaqualone worth Rs 1,00,70,000. Sixteen Nigerians, including six women, have been held,” the official said.

Written by Nidhi Mittal
Police have seized drugs worth more than Rs one crore from a row house in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai town and arrested 16 Nigerian nationals in this connection, an official said.

The house was raided on Saturday following a tip-off that some Africans were stocking drugs for supply at New Year events, Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kale told PTI.

A special investigation team comprising Crime Branch and Anti Narcotics Cell personnel will conduct a probe into the case to find out where the contraband was to be supplied, he added.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 09:46:32 am