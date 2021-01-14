Drugs probe: NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan arrested by NCB

Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Khan was arrested in an ongoing drugs probe that began last year when WhatsApp chats of some Bollywood celebrities surfaced following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB had called Sameer for questioning at its Ballard Estate office in South Mumbai. Khan reached the office at 10 am and was arrested after several hours of questioning, PTI reported citing an official of the central agency.

Khan was summoned by the agency after it found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused in the drugs case in which British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested last week, the news agency reported.

A day before, the NCB had arrested one of the owners of the famous ‘Muchhad Paanwala’ shop in Mumbai which is frequented by Bollywood celebrities. Reports say that Tiwari’s name had cropped up during questioning of Sajnani.

Last week, the central agency arrested three persons including Sajnani and seized 200 kg of drugs from Mumbai’s Khar and Bandra. The drugs that were seized included ganja, imported contraband like ‘OG Kush’ (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US, an official told the news agency.