Drugs-on-cruise case: ‘No truth in allegations against Aryan Khan,’ says Maharashtra Home Minister; demands action against Sameer Wankhede

Following Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) decision to drop Aryan Khan’s name from its chargesheet in connection with the ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday said that the Centre should take strict action for “falsely implicating an innocent person”.

“There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan, so his name has been removed from the chargesheet. I think Centre has also taken cognizance of this matter & given info about action against the concerned officer,” Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Patil further added, “If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter.”

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was given a clean chit along with five other accused as the central anti-drug agency, in its 6,000 page chargesheet while charging 14 others, stated that there was no evidence to suggest that Aryan was in possession of any drugs.

“Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” said a press release by NCB.

Aryan Khan was held by NCB on October 3 in 2021. A team led by Wankhede had arrested Aryan Khan along with 19 others after raiding a cruise ship. Khan was released on bail later that month.