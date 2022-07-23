Droupadi Murmu, the new president of India, to take oath on Monday: All you need to know

The week will start with the President of India elect Droupadi Murmu, taking oath on July 15, 2022. She will be the first tribal woman to become the 15th President of India. She was elected after she received 64 percent of votes, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends on Sunday July 24, 2022. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India in 2017.

All you want to know about the Oath Taking Ceremony

Elaborate arrangements have been made for July 15. According to a detailed programme released by the President’s Secretariat, the day will start:

9:17 am: The outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will leave his apartment committee room Kaveri and will reach there by 9.20 am.

9:22 am: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive in the North Court. She will be received by the Aide De Camp (ADC) to the President. She will then move towards the committee room Kaveri where she will be received by President Kovind.

9:37 am: The Military Secretary to President (MSP) will arrive at the forecourt. He will take salute from the President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

9:42 am: Both President Kovind and President elect Droupadi Murmu will leave the committee room ‘Kaveri’ for the Darbar Hall. In the Darbar Hall a procession will take place which will skirt the Nandi Bull statue at the foyer of the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the Northern Side. The procession then will descend the steps of the Darbar Hall and will arrive at the Saluting Dais of the forecourt. Both the President and President elect will then take position on the dais. The latter will be standing on the right.

9:49 am: National salute will be presented by the President’s Bodyguard. The salute will be taken by President Kovind. Then the President’s limousine will draw up near the saluting dais and the outgoing president will sit at the rear seat by the entrance which will be towards the dais.

And the President elect and ADC will be sitting at the rear seat by the entrance away from the dais.

9:50 am: The limousine of the President will be escorted by the PBG as it proceeds towards Gate 5 of the Parliament House.

At the southern side of the Jaipur Column, the 6 Sikh will turn out guard for the departure.

What will be the route?

On the entire route, the personnel from three services will line up with arms and they will present arms as the VVIPs pass by.

The route will start from the main gate of Rashtrapati Bhavan and from there it will move towards Central Vista, then Iron Gate 7 of the Parliament House. They will go past building gates 10, 9,8, 7, 6 before they reach Gate # 5 of the Parliament House.

9:50 am: The First Lady will then leave North Court for the Central Hall of Parliament.

10:03 am: Present Kovind and President-elect will arrive at the Parliament House and alight at Gate # 5 where they both will be received by the Rajya Sabha chairperson, Lok Sabha chairperson and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

10:05 am: The whole presidential procession will then head towards the Central Hall of the Parliament.

10:11 am: On reaching the Central Hall, the home secretary will then request President Kovind’s permission to read out the communication from the election commission. Then, the communication which indicates the name of the President elect will be read out.

10:14 am: After this, the Chief Justice of India and President-Elect will rise from their seats. The President-elect will then be handed over the form of oath of the office by CJI.

10:14 am: President elect Droupadi Murmu will be administered oath by the CJI and she will then exchange seats with the outgoing President.

10:18 am: The oath register will be placed before the new president by the secretary to the president. She will then sign it.

10:18 am: This will be followed by the home secretary announcing the proclamation after the new President’s Permission.

10:23 am: The day’s proceedings will end with the first address by the new president.

10:35 am: The new President will then give assent to the home secretary’s request to conclude the ceremony.