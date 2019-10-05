Drop sedition case against 49 intellectuals, demands MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin

Days after nine eminent personalities and 40 unnamed people were charged with sedition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Saturday demanded that the sedition charges be dropped against all of them. “I demand to drop the sedition case against 49 intellectuals who wrote to Prime Minister on mob lynching,” news agency ANI quoted the DMK leader as saying.

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged in Muzaffarpur against 49 imminent personalities under sections which includes sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

The case was based on an order passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari. The CJM had given the order on a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on July 27.

Those named in the FIR include historian Ramchandra Guha, film personalities Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopal Krishnan, Shubha Mudgal, Saumitra Sen, Mani Ratnam, Revathi, Aparna Sen and Konkona Sen. All of them had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching.

In his petition, Ojha had accused the celebrities of trying to “bring the country a bad name by going to media about their complaint to PM on cases of rising intolerance”. He also said that anybody has the right to write to Prime Minister but disclosing its content to the media – in this case – was done to create an atmosphere of ill will.

The FIR against the writers led to huge uproar. In Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently that the nation was moving towards an authoritarian state and that everyone in the country knows it. Speaking to media, he alleged, “Anybody who says anything against the prime minister, anybody who raises anything against the government is put in jail and is attacked. Media is crushed.”

In the past, Ojha has lodged complaints against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Raj Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Asaram Bapu, Nirmal Baba and a number of leading film personalities.