Drop moral issues, permit liquor shops to operate to ensure revenue, Raj Thackeray tells CM Uddhav

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. File Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has advised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow liquor shops to open in the state to check the flow of revenues. In a letter addressed to the CM, also his cousin, Raj said that the government should drop moral issues and permit wine shops and restaurants to resume operations.

He said that the step will enable the government to earn much-needed revenues to help fight the deadly coronavirus.

He said wine shops can be allowed to remain open by ensuring that social distancing norms are adhered to as he pointed out that allowing wine shops to operate does not mean trying to cater to the needs of people, but check the revenue.

“In such times, there is no harm in keeping this option (wine shops) open since it is not intended to cater to the needs of the alcohol consumers but to start generating income for the government. The excise duty generated for the state via liquor amounts to Rs 41.66 crore daily, or Rs 1,250 crore monthly and around Rs 14,000 crore yearly,” Raj Thackeray said in the letter.

He pointed out that the state is under lockdown for more than a month which the Centre has extended till May 3, with no certainty when it will be lifted.

He said “it is not that there was a liquor ban in our state and we are asking to remove that”.

“Prior to lockdown, the wine shops were open. The state government should not try to get caught in some moral issues at such a crucial time and take necessary action,” Raj told his brother. Let’s face the problem and find solutions instead, he said.

Raj Thackeray’s suggestion comes after Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that there should be no problems in permitting liquor shops provided consumers follow social distancing and other norms.

Maharashtra is the state worst hit in the country by coronavirus. Of the 681 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 269 fatalities. The state also has the highest number of confirmed cases at 5,652. Mumbai alone has reported 3,754 cases and over 160 deaths.