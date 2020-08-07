Drones banned in Noida in view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit

Security has been intensified and local authorities have also ramped up preparations for the chief minister's visit during which he is expected to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, according to officials.
No drone cameras are allowed to operate in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar for two days starting Friday in view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit on Saturday, police said.
Security has been intensified and local authorities have also ramped up preparations for the chief minister’s visit during which he is expected to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, according to officials.
CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a place, is already enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded 5,748 positive cases of COVID-19 including 43 deaths till Thursday, according to official figures.
”In view of the chief minister’s tour of the district and using powers under CrPC section 144, I order that operation of drone cameras would be totally prohibited in Gautam Buddh Nagar on August 7 and 8,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Ashutosh Dwivedi, said in an order.
He said violation of the order would be a punishable offence under IPC section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a government official).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.