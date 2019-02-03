Drones, AI, satellite imagery can be used to monitor Yamuna floodplains: NGT-constituted panel

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 1:44 PM

The DDA is putting a computerised system in place to detect encroachment using satellite images provided by ISRO.

Drones, AI, satellite imagery, Yamuna floodplains, NGT, pollution level, Yamuna, india newsTo check encroachment on its vacant land, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) tied up with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Regional Remote Sensing Centre (RRSC). (PTI)
Drones, artificial intelligence and satellite imagery could be used to monitor pollution level of the Yamuna caused by dumping of debris at the flood plains of the river, according to a committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal. To check encroachment on its vacant land, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) tied up with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Regional Remote Sensing Centre (RRSC).

The DDA is putting a computerised system in place to detect encroachment using satellite images provided by ISRO. If successful, the satellite imagery can also be used to monitor the Yamuna flood plains, according to a report by the monitoring committee established by the NGT to monitor Yamuna cleaning operation. “In addition, artificial intelligence, aerial mapping or drones can also keep a track of quantum and location of debris being dumped,” the monitoring committee recommended.

“For monitoring of encroachments on vacant land using satellite imageries the subject was taken up with ISRO. DDA has reported that an agreement has been signed on July 6, 2018 and will become operational by July 6, 2019. If successful, it will be implemented in monitoring of Yamuna river flood plains,” the monitoring committee said in the report, accessed by PTI.

National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice A K Goel had set up the committee in July to monitor the cleaning of the river. The committee comprises former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired expert member B S Sajwan. The panel has also recommended that an awareness programme must be organised to make people realise the importance of the river as “it means nothing to the citizens as it is providing no opportunity for cultural activities, leisure or recreation”.

“Efforts to convert the retrieved waste into agarbattis and other useful products would be promoted,” the report said. The committee also suggested that the state government should set up a consortium of NGOs and board members of Delhi Pollution Control Committee to jointly consider and approve small, innovative projects which can lead to reducing pollution.

It also said that enforcement action must be taken to stop sale on the bridges over that leads to pollution of the river. “The monitoring committee felt that building awareness required a beginning to be made with school children which could be handled with political leadership as had been done in the case of other earlier campaigns for fire crackers and environmentally safe Holi colours,” the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Drones, AI, satellite imagery can be used to monitor Yamuna floodplains: NGT-constituted panel
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition