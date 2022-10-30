Drone-dropped weapons recovered along International Border in Jammu; 2 arrested

Police have recovered a consignment of weapons dropped from a drone along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura Sector and arrested two people here, an official said on Sunday.

The consignment comprised four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds, he said.

This is the fourth drone-dropped consignment seized by the Jammu Police this year.

“On the intervening night of October 27 and 28, suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla area in R S Pura. Since it is close to the border fence, all police stations and a dedicated officer-led team were put on the job,” Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

Based on technical surveillance and analysis, two suspects were detained. During questioning, one of them named Chander Bose admitted to have visited the spot during the drone movement to collect the consignment.

Bose also disclosed that he was working at the behest of a person named Shamsher Singh of Gole Gujral camp here, the ADGP said.

“Both were in touch with an overground worker (OGW) named Balvinder, hailing from Jammu and currently residing in Europe,” he said.

“The arrested men and the OGW work for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan,” he added. A case has been registered.