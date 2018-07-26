Drone cameras to be used for safety of pilgrims during Neelkanth Yatra

Drone cameras will be used for the first time to keep an eye on anti-social elements during the shravan yatra to Neelkanth beginning tomorrow.

“We will keep a tab on anti-social elements through drone cameras for the first time during the Kanwar yatra to Neelkanth this year to ensure the safety of pilgrims,” ADG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar told reporters here today. Apart from regular police, 7,000 security personnel will be deployed in the four districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri and Pauri this time besides installation of close circuit cameras during the kanwar fair, he said.

Earlier, the ADG gave tips to 187 DSPs, ASPs, Inspectors and Sub-Inspector deployed here on how to discharge their duties in a better way. The shravan yatra to Neelkanth located around 19 km from Lakshman Jhula begins tomorrow with pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan likely to visit the temple during the month long pilgrimage.