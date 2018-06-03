Driving a Ferrari proves fatal for this Kolkata youngster, his friend

Driving a supercar proved extremely costly for a youngster and his friend in Kolkata today. (Image: twitter.com/ca_ashishpathak)

Driving a supercar proved extremely costly for a youngster and his friend in Kolkata today. A man lost his life while his friend got seriously injured in a road accident involving a Ferrari sportscar. The accident took place outside the city of Kolkata in Domjur area of Howrah district when the sports car hit a divider and turned turtle. The sports car was coming at a high speed from Dankuni and hit the divider while approaching a bridge on National Highway 6 at Domjur. A senior police officer said that soon after the accident, the car landed upside down on the ground with a thud, according to news agency PTI.

The police officer said prima facie the man identified as Shibaji Roy,30, was driving the car and he was accompanied by his friend Ashna Surana (21) who was seated next to him. They added that both of them were taken out of the mangled car.

As per police, Roy was announced dead on arrival at a private hospital while the woman, Surana, who was accompanying Roy was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are expected to conduct a forensic test on the mangled parts of the Ferrari car.

The police said the accident caused a major disruption to the traffic movement along the arterial road for around 30 minutes.