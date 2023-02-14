DRI’s monthly seizures cross Rs 1,000 crore

The enormity of the issue of smuggling can be gauged from the fact that DRI seizes more than Rs 1,000 crore of contraband every month, said DRI D-G Mohan Kumar Singh at FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) ‘Anti-Smuggling Day’ event.

“For DRI every day is an Anti-Smuggling Day… Smuggling is carried out in our country by the land, sea and air route via different modes- containers, porous borders, usage of sophisticated means by smugglers etc.”

Applauding FICCI CASCADE, Singh said, “Today, smugglers are using sophisticated methods and technologies to smuggle goods across international borders. This kind of illicit trade in terms of counterfeiting and smuggling is a global risk that has negative impacts on economic activities, deprives governments of revenue, forces a high burden on taxpayers, exposes customers to dangerous products and provides linkages to terrorism.”

He said think tanks like FICCI CASCADE can play an important role in generating fresh ideas, creating awareness and highlighting the problems of smuggling and counterfeiting.

Over the years, FICCI CASCADE has been working on creating awareness on tackling the grave problem of smuggling and launched Anti-smuggling Day in 2022 as a global first. The objective of declaring an Anti-Smuggling Day is to highlight the issue among consumers and how smuggling is impacting nation-building, enhance coordination and cooperation between law enforcement agencies, facilitate better exchange of information and experiences and build a strong network to find innovative solutions to combat the menace of smuggling.

PK Das, director, Compliance and Facilitation Directorate, World Customs Organisation (WCO) said, “As per UNCTAD smuggling drains 3% of the world’s economy and results in a loss of 2 trillion dollars. To address smuggling the WCO has unveiled a three- year strategic plan (2022-25) with a focus in the areas of illicit trade. WCO has also launched a data strategy to nurture and reengineer new processes, incorporate modern disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, drone, robotics etc.”