Drinking age lowered from 25 to 21 in Haryana

People now are more educated and participating in new endeavours and also can take rational decisions when it comes to responsible drinking, states the Bill.

In this regard, the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the State Assembly here (Reuters Photo)

The Haryana government on Wednesday amended its Excise Act paving the way for lowering of the legal age for consumption of liquor, its purchase or sale from the existing 25 years to 21 years in the state.

In this regard, the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the State Assembly here.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi has also recently reduced the age limit to 21. Moreover, the socio-economic conditions of the day have changed drastically from the time when the above provisions were incorporated in the Excise Act, the bill said.

The people now are more educated and participating in new endeavours and also can take rational decisions when it comes to responsible drinking, states the Bill.

