DRI seizes 2.3 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.32 crore in Hyderabad

The intercepted person had purchased this smuggled gold from Kolkata, the DRI said, adding he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Written by PTI
Smuggled gold bars weighing over 2.3 kg valued at Rs 1.32 crore were seized from a person travelling from Kolkata at Secunderabad Railway Station here, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Hyderabad Zonal Unit of DRI intercepted the person, who was travelling by Falaknuma Express at the station on March 8 and investigation resulted in seizure of smuggled gold bars, totally weighing 2.314 kg (99.9 purity 24 carat) valued at Rs 1.32 crore, the DRI said in a release here.

The intercepted person had purchased this smuggled gold from Kolkata, the DRI said, adding he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation was in progress, it said.

First published on: 11-03-2023 at 11:44 IST

