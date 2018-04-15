Dressed in saffron, AAP men found raising inciting slogans outside Delhi mosque: Prakash Javadekar

“Yesterday I saw on a channel that on Sri Ram Navami, some saffron clad people gathered outside a Delhi Mosque with swords and raised inciting slogans. Later it was revealed that they belonged to AAP. It is a clear attempt to vitiate atmosphere,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the bike rally was organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti on April 1. The report said that the rally was marred by at least four incidents of hooliganism outside four mosques in east Delhi and Shahdara. The members brandished swords, lighting firecrackers, threw colour and planted saffron flags near the religious sites.

The rally was flagged off by Anand Vihar councillor and BJP leader, Gunjan Gupta from Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Madhu Vihar. Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta said that there was “nothing wrong” with what happened. Gupta, along with the Mandawali councilor Shashi Chandana, has been named in a police complaint for inciting violence.

On Sunday, Javadekar also slammed Congress party over Kathua rape incident. “Our two ministers have resigned,but Congress state chief Ghulam Mir said the same (like the BJP minister) so why no action against him by Rahul ji? Jammu Bar Association chief was polling agent of GN Azad. Azad ji has no responsibility? He should apologize to nation,” the Union HRD minister said.

On Saturday, the two BJP ministers, who had attended a rally in Jammu & Kashmir in support of Kathua rape accused, had resigned from the ruling Mehbooba Mufti government of the state. The two BJP ministers — Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga — had quit their posts after attracting widespread anger and criticism for attending a meeting of the Hindu Ekta Manch in Hiranagar area of Kathua district.