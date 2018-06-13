Dress code for Union Health Ministry staff: Here’s what to wear, what not

The Health Ministry advisory comes months after the ruling BJP dispensation in Madhya Pradesh issued a diktat for state government teachers, asking them to follow a uniform dress code – maroon jacket for women and navy blue for men – from the next academic session.

Union Health Ministry has issued a dress code asking its staff to “avoid” casual attire in the office. The advisory says, “All officials/staff/contractual/outsourced appointees are advised to be attired in appropriate formal, clean and decent clothes. Casual attire should be avoided in the office”, The Indian Express reported today. So far several colleges and academic institutions across the country have made headlines for issuing dress code, often only for girls.

Earlier in March, Rajasthan government enforced a dress code in state-run colleges from the academic year 2018-19. The commissionerate college education had shot off a letter to principals of government colleges, asking them to decide the colour of the dress for boys and girls and submit it by March 12. According to the letter, the dress code has to be implemented in government colleges from academic session 2018-19. Principals are directed to decide dress colour with senior faculty members, student union representatives to submit it by March 12. Dress code for boys includes shirt, trousers, sweater (winters), shoes, socks and belt. For girls, it will be salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes/sandals and socks, the advisory stated.

In 2013, the then Karnataka government had come up with a “decent” dress code for its employees. The dress-code includes ant and shirt or ‘pyjama/kurta’ for men and saree or ‘churidar’ for women.