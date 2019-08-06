‘Dreams of Balasaheb, Vajpayee fulfilled’: Uddhav Thackeray on scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a ‘historic’ step. He also said that the Modi government fulfilled the dream of Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Speaking to the media, Uddhav said both Modi and Shah have shown the world that there continues to be firmness in the country. He added that the country got complete freedom after the decision of the government to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a Union Territory.

Asking those parties opposing the decision to keep political differences aside for the country, he added that everyone must welcome it as the decision was in the interest of the unity of the country. “The promise that was given in the Sena-BJP manifesto has been fulfilled. If Balasaheb would have been there today, he would have been happy about it,” he further said.

His son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said that the Centre has paved the path for safer, progressive and an open Jammu and Kashmir that was determined by residents, and not anti-national separatists.

Party mouthpiece Saamana observed that the Centre must come out of the idea that the Kashmir issue can be resolved through talks. “The Kashmir issue can be resolved by military action and this is the time for it. If Shah is preparing for something like this, the entire country will stand firmly behind him,” the editorial says.

It went on to say that PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is using the language of terrorists. It adds, “The Home Minister has made the anti-terrorism law stronger and got it passed in Parliament. As per this new law, any person can be declared a terrorist and can be arrested. Mehbooba Mufti should be declared a terrorist and sent to jail as per this law. Otherwise her plan of creating violence in Kashmir will succeed.”