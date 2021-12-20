DRDO scientist behind Rohini Court blast attempts suicide in police custody; stable

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had informed two days ago that the police had already registered a case under Section 307 436 IPC, Section 3 Explosives Act.

A DRDO scientist who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an explosion in the national capital’s Rohini district court has allegedly attempted suicide by consuming hand wash while in police custody. The police said that the accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria (47) is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is stable now.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had informed two days ago that the police had already registered a case under Section 307 436 IPC, Section 3 Explosives Act in connection with the low-intensity blast that took place on December 9.

Addressing media on December 18, Asthana had said that the police team probing the case had identified about 1000 cars that were present on the day of the explosion and their drivers, owners were questioned. “CCTV footages from inside and outside the court complex were also examined along with people/accused who had hearings the same day…We arrested one Bharat Bhushan Kataria on December 17….On search, we recovered bomb-making material like shrapnel and other incriminating evidence from his house,” Asthana had said.

He also claimed that Bharat Bhushan Kataria’s target prima facie was his neighbour lawyer who had filed several cases against him.

Kataria had allegedly consumed liquid hand wash and was found lying unconscious. He was taken to a hospital after a complaint of vomiting and stomach ache. First, he was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS.

“When police personnel went to check on him at the hospital, he told them that he didn’t consume anything. But we spoke to the doctors and they said he had consumed hand wash,” a police official told PTI.

The officer said that the accused had prepared himself in advance on how to evade questioning in case he gets caught. The police officer claimed that Kataria is misleading and manipulating the investigation team by evading questioning. “He is uncooperative and using all that he has studied about the system to avoid interrogation,” he added.

The IED planted by Kataria triggered a low-intensity explosion in courtroom number 102. Naib Court head constable Rajeev was injured in the blast. The IED was not properly assembled due to which only the detonator exploded, the police had said.