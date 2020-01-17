Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar, demands apology, files police complaint

By: |
Chennai | Published: January 17, 2020 4:34:02 PM

DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem."

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Rajinikanth, 1971 rally, Periyar, DVK, Kolathur Mani,The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on January 14, the outfit said.

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam on Friday accused superstar Rajinikanth of “uttering a blatant lie” in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint, seeking action against him. DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a “blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem.”

The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on January 14, the outfit said. Mani demanded an unconditional apology from the actor and said his outfit has filed a police complaint against him.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar demands apology files police complaint
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Punjab government set to move resolution against CAA in state assembly
2Two arrested with alleged ABVP links for attack on SFI students at Visva Bharati University
3Citizen is the king in a democratic system of governance: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik