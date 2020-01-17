Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of lying on Periyar, demands apology, files police complaint

DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem."
Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam on Friday accused superstar Rajinikanth of “uttering a blatant lie” in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint, seeking action against him. DVK president Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a “blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem.”
The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on January 14, the outfit said. Mani demanded an unconditional apology from the actor and said his outfit has filed a police complaint against him.
