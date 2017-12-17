Draupadi world’s first feminist, says Ram Madhav

The war resulted from Draupadi’s stubbornness, said Madhav, who has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background. (ANI)

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that Pandava queen Draupadi was the “first feminist in the world”. “Draupadi was the first feminist in the world. She had five husbands; she won’t listen to any of the five. She only listened to (Lord) Krishna, who was a friend. But we never call her promiscuous,” Madhav said at the one-day Indic festival here. He said Draupadi was “singularly responsible” for the Mahabharata war that led to the killing of 18 lakh persons on the battlefield. The war resulted from Draupadi’s stubbornness, said Madhav, who has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background.

(More details are awaited.)