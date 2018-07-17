Dramatic visuals: Lawyers thrash 17 accused, who sexually harassed girl for 7 months, inside Chennai court

Those who were assaulted mainly included security guards and maintenance workers of an apartment complex where the alleged crime took place.

A group of lawyers on Tuesday thrashed several people accused of sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl over seven months period in Chennai. The accused were thrashed by a group of lawyers inside the city’s Mahila Court. Those who were assaulted mainly included security guards and maintenance workers of an apartment complex where the alleged crime took place.

The arrests were made after the father of the 11-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the police. As per the police, the victim identified all the accused, which included security guards, plumbers, electricians and others engaged in menial jobs

The alleged act came to light after the victim, a seventh standard student, discussed her ordeal with her sister. The elder sister then informed the parents about the incident. “The girl has said that she was molested by 11 people and has identified 17 persons (including accomplices of the alleged perpetrators of the crime),” a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

As per the official, the girl was first sexually assaulted by a lift operator. Later, a number of others joined in the assault. Four of the accused have confessed to have committed the assault, while two others said they had molested the girl, the official said. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. “We are taking it as a special case and working on it,” the officer said.