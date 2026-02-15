A wedding celebration in Jaipur turned shocking after a man, posing as a guest, allegedly stole the bride’s handbag during the reception. The incident took place on February 7 at Chandan One Marriage Garden in the Jagatpura area during the wedding of Naveen Karol. The entire act was captured on the hired photographer’s live camera. The bag reportedly contained jewellery and cash worth around Rs 4 lakh, according to the multiple media reports.

According to the police complaint, the bride and groom were on stage for a photoshoot at around 10:15 pm when the theft happened. Many guests had gathered near the stage at the time. Among them was a well-dressed man carrying a blazer, who blended in easily and did not raise any suspicion.

Theft caught on camera

Later, video footage showed that the man calmly walked up to the stage, quickly picked up the bride’s handbag, hid it inside his blazer and quietly walked away into the crowd. No one noticed anything unusual as family members and guests were busy with the ceremony and photography.

Watch video-

NEW | Jaipur⚡At a wedding function, a man posed as a worker and stole jewelry worth ₹4 lakhs. The question is — if a senior family member had been responsible for the jewelry, would this theft have happened? This incident reminds us not just of security, but of the value of… pic.twitter.com/vmjld9FS2L — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) February 14, 2026

It was only after the photoshoot ended that the bride realised her bag was missing. When the family searched the venue and could not find it, they decided to check the event’s video recordings. The footage clearly showed the suspect stealing the bag.

Police begin search operation

Following this, Nitin Karol, the groom’s brother, filed a formal complaint with the police. Officials said they have identified the accused using the video evidence and have started a search operation to catch him.

The incident has deeply upset both families, turning what was meant to be a happy occasion into a painful memory. However, police hope that the clear footage will help them arrest the suspect soon.