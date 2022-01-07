‘Drama to escape humiliation’: Navjot Singh Sidhu on PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab

Hitting out at former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said, “A former chief minister can be shameless that he was addressing empty chairs.”

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that the office of prime minister is an institution and Narendra Modi is not only BJP’s prime minister but that of the whole of India. Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi over the allegations against the Punjab government of endangering the PM’s life, Sidhu alleged that the accusations were made to escape the humiliation of low turnout in his rally.

“The Office of the Prime Minister is an institution. Millions of Punjabis have lost their lives to protect it. Every Punjabi and worker of the Congress will fight till their last breath to protect our nation. The Prime Minister is not only of the BJP but of all Indians. Every kid in this nation knows the value of your life. You are defaming the state by saying that there was a threat to your life here. You, your party and the Sangh may not have unfurled so many tricolours that many are wrapped on the bodies of sons of Punjab,” said Sidhu.

Addressing the media, he further said, “It was a drama to say that your life was in danger. This is a big farce. This is a very smart attempt to keep away from humiliation. It has never happened before that the prime minister of India was about to address just 500 people at a place where 70,000 chairs were placed.” He said that the PM’s security is not limited to Punjab police as many agencies including the IB and RAW are involved in it.

He also questioned the change in the PM’s travel plan. “When there was no plan to travel by road, how come all of sudden the plan was changed? It was changed to escape the humiliation….I can accept that 60 per cent of Punjab’s farmers may stand against you but cannot accept that any of them had a motive of violence,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu claimed that the BJP has no vote and support in Punjab and the saffron party wants to fight elections in other states by defaming Punjab.