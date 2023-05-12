scorecardresearch
DPS Mathura Road receives another hoax bomb threat, second such incident in a month

The email was received at 6.17 pm on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
delhi public school mathura
This is the second time within a month that the school has received a bomb threat via email. (Photo source: ANI)

The Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received an email about a bomb being planted on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Friday. This is the second time within a month that the school has received a bomb threat via email.

On Thursday, the police received information regarding the email sent to the school in which the sender said “I am going to blast the school at 11 am on May 12”, according to a senior police officer. Personnel from the police, bomb disposal squad and cybersecurity team reached the school and checked the computer system/mail. The email was received at 6.17 pm on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Technical investigations revealed that the email address from which the mail was sent belonged to a student, who denied any involvement, he said. Two teams of the bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs and local staff members searched the premises but nothing suspicious was found. Further technical investigation/inquiry is in progress, the police added

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 11:03 IST

