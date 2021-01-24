  • MORE MARKET STATS

Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched on Monday

By: |
January 24, 2021 5:15 PM

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address.Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer.

The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said.

Related News

“Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters,” a Commission statement said on Sunday.

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are acceptable as proof of identity and address.

The e version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

For the past few years, January 25 is also observed as National Voters’ Day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched on Monday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cong-AIUDF will open all gates to welcome infiltrators: Amit Shah
2Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees
3Farmers’ R-Day tractor parade: Tableaux to depict protest against agri laws