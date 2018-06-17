Double trouble for Modi: At Niti Aayog, Nitish, Naidu seek Special Category Status for Andhra, Bihar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended support to Naidu and requested ‘not to penalise the performing states’

In a rare gesture, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday supported the Special Category Status (SCS) request of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, a move which surprised all. Kumar also raised similar demand for Bihar, news agency ANI reported citing sources. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended support to Naidu and requested ‘not to penalise the performing states’, the news agency reported.

Nitish Kumar’s support to the demands made by Naidu was taken as a surprise as he is a part of the ruling NDA government in Centre and Bihar. On the other hand, Naidu’s Telegu Desam Party and BJP have been at loggerheads over the issue of special category status and even ended their ties with each other earlier this year over the issue.

Meanwhile, the prime minister was also seen meeting Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on sidelines of NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today.

Further inputs awaited