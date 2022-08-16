Double trouble for Eknath Shinde: Two videos featuring rebel Sena MLAs spark controversy in Maharashtra

Two separate videos of separate incidents in different parts of Maharashtra both involving leaders from the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena have put Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in an awkward position. While one video shows MLA Prakash Survey telling crowds to go ahead and “break their legs” and he will get them out on bail, the other showed MLA Santosh Bangar slapping and abusing the manager of a catering company over the poor quality of mid-day meal.

Notably, both videos have gone viral on social media just ahead of a scheduled press conference by the Opposition and later by the Chief Minister later in the day.

Break their legs, will get you out on bail: Prakash Surve

“If someone says something to you, reply to them,” he told a gathering in Mumbai on August 14, in an apparent reference to the ongoing battle over the claim to the real Shiv Sena. “No one’s dadagiri will be tolerated. You hit them. I, Prakash Surve, am here for you,” said the Magathane MLA.



“If you can’t break their hands, break their legs. I will get you bail the next day, don’t worry,” he added. The Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena has filed a police complaint against Surve for his remark.

He did, however, add that it is not the intention of the rebel Sena camp to fight anyone, but they will respond if someone gets aggressive with them. “We will not fight with anyone; but if someone fights with us, we will not spare them.”

Why are you serving bad food: Santosh Bangar slaps catering manager

In another video involving Santosh Bangar, an MLA from the rebel Sena camp, is seen slapping and verbally abusing the manager of a catering company. A video of the incident shows Bangar fuming at the catering employee over the quality of food being served as part of the mid-dal meal in Hingoli.

According to Bangar, the catering company did not adhere to the menu that the state government prepared for the mid-day meal. Not only this, he further said that the catering company provided substandard food as part of the mid-day meal in his assembly constituency of Hingoli.